Shaq Says 'Hell Yes' He and Kobe Would Beat LeBron and AD in Game of Two-on-Two

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Monday, Hall of Fame center Shaquille O'Neal was asked who would win in a hypothetical two-on-two pitting himself and Kobe Bryant against LeBron James and Anthony Davis.

His was definitive.

"Yes. Hell yes. Of course [we'd win]," O'Neal said. "Cause there's only one contributing factor. Who's gonna guard me?"

O'Neal and Bryant won three NBA championships together while Davis and James are less than 40 games into their first season as one of the league's top duos.

So while it's possible to debate who would win a possible matchup, it might be tough for the Lakers' new big-two to catch the former star duo in terms of rings.

In the moment, however, James and Davis have fit rather seamlessly together with both L.A. stars putting themselves at the top of the league's MVP discussion.

Los Angeles is off to its best start in recent years, currently sitting at 29-7 and first in the Western Conference.

The Lakers are back in action Tuesday night when the team hosts the 10-26 New York Knicks.