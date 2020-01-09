The Celtics and 76ers meet on Thursday night in Philadelphia for what could be a postseason preview. The second-place Celtics are trying to chase down the Bucks for the top seed, while the Sixers' best player is sitting out this big matchup.

How to Watch:

When: Thursday, Jan. 9

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

A gruesome finger injury means Joel Embiid will be sitting out this clash. The big man dislocated his left ring finger in his team's 120-113 win over the Thunder on Monday. Despite the pain, Embiid returned to the game later on. Even after that show of toughness, the team decided it was best for him to miss this game.

That's a rough blow for the Sixers because Embiid has performed at the top of his game against Boston in his career. He dropped a season-high 38 points against the Celtics in their meeting in December, a game Philadelphia won 115-109. Embiid is averaging 24.5 points and 13.6 rebounds against Boston so far in his career.

Meanwhile, Boston's group over superstar approach has worked wonders this season with three different players–Kemba Walker, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown–are averaging over 20 points per game. This approach is a far cry from relying on a singular force to drive them like they have in the past.