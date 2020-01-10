Russell Westbrook clearly isn't looking back at his 11-year run with the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Ahead of his first time playing in Oklahoma City as a visitor, Westbrook walked into the arena wearing a shirt with the phrase "zero regrets" displayed on the front with "Thank You Oklahoma!" etched next to it.

The question "Why Not?" is printed on its sleeves. A longer message, listing Westbrook's accolades with the Thunder, is displayed on the back.

Westbrook was traded to the Rockets on July 11 as part of a deal that sent future Hall of Fame guard Chris Paul back to OKC. Before being dealt to the Rockets, Westbrook had recorded three consecutive seasons of averaging triple-doubles and was voted the league's MVP in 2016-17. He averaged 22.9 points, 11.1 rebounds and 10.7 assists for the Thunder in 2018-19.

This season, his first with the Rockets, Westbrook is averaging 24.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and seven assists per game.

Houston (25-11) enters Thursday night's contest with the third best record in the Western Conference. The Thunder sit at 21-16 and seventh in the conference, but are one of the biggest surprises in the league this season.

Paul, who was swapped for Westbrook, is averaging 16.6 points and 6.5 assists per game.

The two teams met in Houston in late October when Westbrook scored 21 points and snatched 12 rebounds in the Rockets' 116-112 victory.

Tipoff for Thursday night's game is set for 9:30 p.m. ET.