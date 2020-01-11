Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Lakers could be missing several key players on Saturday night when they face the Thunder.

The team announced LeBron James will miss the game with flu-like symptoms, and Danny Green has been ruled out with a sore right hip.

Anthony Davis has been listed questionable due to injury, while Avery Bradley is probable with flu-like symptoms.

James has been struggling with an illness for several days and was limited in practice on Thursday due to his symptoms. He was listed as probable before Friday's game against the Mavericks but suited up to help lead the Lakers to a 129–114 victory. Bradley also played through an illness against Dallas.

Davis missed Friday's game after he bruised his buttocks against the Knicks on Tuesday night. He traveled with the team on its two-game road trip, which ends in Oklahoma City.

The Thunder and Lakers will face off on Saturday night at 8 p.m. ET.