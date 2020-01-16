The Hawks have traded guard Allen Crabbe to the Timberwolves in exchange for guard Jeff Teague and wing Treveon Graham, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The swap of expiring contracts gives Atlanta the backup point guard it needs to alleviate some of Trae Young's workload.

Crabbe is making $18.5 million in the final year of a four-year, $74 million contract, while Teague is earning $19 million in the final year of a three-year, $57 million contract.

Minnesota likely isn't done, either. They've been in active talks with other teams about acquiring a ballhandler, according to The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor. The Timberwolves reportedly tried to acquire Pacers point guard Aaron Holiday, but talks did not progress.

Crabbe has averaged 5.1 points, 2.3 rebounds and one assist this season. Teague has put up 13.2 points and 6.1 assists over 34 games.

Teague played for Atlanta from 2009 to 2016, when he was traded for the draft rights of Taurean Prince. This past offseason, Prince was shipped to the Nets in a package that yielded two first-round picks and Crabbe. Now, Crabbe has been traded for Teague.