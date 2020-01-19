Forward Royce O'Neale has agreed to a four-year, $36 million contract extension with the Jazz, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowksi.

O'Neale's agents Ty Sullivan and Steven Heumann of CAA Sports told Wojnarowski that he plans to sign the deal on Sunday.

O'Neale, who has excelled as a three-and-D player for the Jazz, was set to become a restricted free agent this summer. Now, he will remain with the Jazz long term. O'Neale is currently averaging career highs in points per game (6.2), assists (2.5) and minutes played (29.6) while shooting 44.3% on three-pointers.

Utah signed O'Neale in 2017 after he went un-drafted out of Baylor and played overseas for two years.

The Jazz have won 11 of their last 12 games and are currently the fourth seed in the Western Conference.