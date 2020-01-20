It's a matchup that brings excitement to every NBA season. The Lakers and the Celtics, the league's two most historic franchises, square-off for the first time this season Monday evening in Boston. The Lakers currently sit atop the Western Conference, while the Celtics are fourth in the Eastern Conference.

How to Watch:

When: Monday, Jan. 20

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

The Lakers (34-8) picked up an impressive 124-115 win over the Rockets on Saturday with LeBron James scoring a team-high 31 points along with 12 assists. The team was down by as much as 11 points in the game. While James's numbers may have jumped off the stat sheet, it was forward Kyle Kuzma who was the biggest reason for the turnaround. He had just six points in the first half, but scored 17 points in the second half and played solid defense on Russell Westbrook. If the Lakers want to beat the Celtics, Kuzma will need to have another strong performance. The Lakers are 18-3 on the road this season.

The Celtics (27-14) played without Kemba Walker and Jaylen Brown in Saturday's game against the Suns, which had a heavy impact on their 123-119 loss. It marked the team's third straight loss. Boston still had plenty of offensive production, with Marcus Smart scoring a team-high 37 points. He broke a Celtics all-time record with 11 three-pointers. Jayson Tatum also tallied 26 points. Smart hopes to remain in the zone with the Lakers coming to town, marking one of the Celtics' biggest tests this season.