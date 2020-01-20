Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

The wait for No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson to make his debut is almost over. In the meantime, Ja Morant looks to continue his charge for Rookie of the Year when he leads the Memphis Grizzlies into their Martin Luther King Day matchup vs. the Williamson-less New Orleans Pelicans.

Williamson has been recovering from knee surgery but is on track to make his regular season debut for New Orleans at home Wednesday vs. San Antonio. The Pelicans (16-27) have played better of late without their future franchise cornerstone, but are coming off their fifth loss in 15 games Saturday following their 133-130 defeat to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Lonzo Ball recorded his third triple-double of the season with 18 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds, while Derrick Favors had 22 points and 11 boards for the Pelicans, who shot 53.5 percent and hit 15 three-pointers. New Orleans, though, has struggled both defending and valuing the basketball, as 21 turnovers led to 24 points for the Clippers, who also outscored the Pelicans 64-52 in the paint.

New Orleans is giving up 117.7 points per game, worse than only Washington (120.2), and also ranks in the bottom third of the league in overall field goal percentage and three-point field goal percentage defensively. Over the last nine games, the Pelicans have yielded 122.2 points per game, as opponents are connecting from three-point range at a 40.2 percent clip.

Morant, who is third on Memphis (20-22) in scoring at 17.9 points per game and played with Williamson for a season on the AAU circuit, is a steady three-point shooter at 40.2 percent, but does most of his damage in spectacular fashion attacking the basket. He is averaging seven assists, while compiling a 2.09 assist to turnover ratio and been a key component in Memphis’ seven-game winning streak -- the current longest run in the NBA.

The rookie point guard, taken right after Williamson at No. 2, has averaged 19.3 points and nine assists in those victories, while shooting a torrid 59.1 percent. He had 16 points and eight assists Friday night, as the Grizzlies shook off a late charge by Cleveland to defeat the Cavaliers 113-109. Memphis is seeking its first eight-game winning streak since Jan. 21-Feb. 4, 2015.

The Southwest Division rivals split their four meetings last season, and Memphis has won eight of its last 10 home games vs. New Orleans.