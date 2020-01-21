Chris Paul Says 'No Chance' He'd Opt Out of Thunder Contract to Go to Superteam

Despite the narratives that Chris Paul couldn't be happy playing with the Thunder, the star point guard is debunking those rumors.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated's Rohan Nadkarni, Paul, 34, insists that he is content in Oklahoma City, even if the team is in the midst of an overhaul.

"People always try to tell your story," says Paul. "I'm just in the moment. If something happens and I get moved, I'll make adjustments. For now, I get to hoop. I get to play. My body feels good. I'm excited."

Paul told Nadkarni that neither he nor his agent have requested a trade from the Thunder. When asked if he would opt out of his final year of his contract–a $44.2 million option for 2021-22–if it meant being traded to a championship contender, Paul added he's not making that sacrifice.

"No chance. That's not happening. Nope."

The Point God signed a four-year, $159.7 million with the Rockets in 2018, and his player option in the final year of his deal is seen as the biggest obstacle for teams interested in acquiring him.

Paul added that he's also enjoying playing with his younger teammates, like Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Darius Bazley, and finding purpose after being on teams that weren’t always well-connected.

"I'm excited to be there. I know we're going to compete. We have a fun team," Paul says. "That's all you want. A chance and an opportunity to compete. I guess I'm just different. Analytics may say this, the odds may say this. When the ball goes up that night, I think we have a chance to win."