The Lakers continue their East Coast swing with a trip to Brooklyn to face the Nets on Thursday. The travel schedule for Los Angeles could be a concern, while the Nets will come into this game relatively well rested. However, the Lakers' star power and how each team's schedule impacts them remains to be seen.

How to Watch:

When: Thursday, Jan. 23

Time: 8:00 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Los Angeles will play its third game in four days when it takes on the Nets. After a frustrating 139–107 loss to the Celtics on Monday, the Lakers have been tasked with back-to-back road games against the Knicks and the Nets. Whether or not any key players will be rested for this game remains to be seen, as the Lakers' ultimate goal to win a championship hangs over their heads.

Meanwhile, the Nets are coming off a 117-111 loss to the 76ers at home on Monday. Brooklyn struggled to stop point guard Ben Simmons, who went off for 35 points. Against the star-studded Lakers lineup, defense against slashers has to be better. The drive and kick offense of Los Angeles can be even more dangerous than what Philadelphia runs due to the efficient three point shooters that surround LeBron James.