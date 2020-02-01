Brad Stevens: Celtics' Kemba Walker Likely to Miss at Least Two Games

The Celtics will likely be without star guard Kemba Walker for at least two games, according to head coach Brad Stevens.

Speaking to reporters ahead of his team's game against the 76ers, Stevens said Walker would miss Saturday's contest and probably at least one more. He added that the UConn product's left knee flared up last game, but that it’s not a “long, long term” situation.

“His knee flared up on Thursday, the same knee he had been dealing with earlier in the year,’’ Stevens said. “I don’t know what they’ve officially labeled it as, but it’s been ongoing all year.’’

Walker has missed only five games this season, most recently sitting for three games in early January.

He is averaging 22.0 points and 5.0 assists, while shooting 38.8% from three-point range. Walker is headed to his second consecutive NBA All-Star Game in a few weeks where he will be among the game's starters.

The Celtics enter Saturday's game at 32-15, just two games behind the Raptors for the Eastern Conference's No. 2 seed. Milwaukee has an 8.5-game lead on Boston.

The 31-18 Sixers are eyeing their first season sweep of the Celtics since 2000-01, having already defeated Boston three times this year. Tipoff is set for 8:30 p.m. ET.