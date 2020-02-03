Before the start of this season, NBA fans were circling matchups they were excited to see. One of those was No. 1 overall pick Zion Williamson playing the Bucks. Now that Williamson is back from injury, he will be able to compete in this exciting matchup on Tuesday vs. Bucks and reigning league MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo.

How to Watch Bucks vs Pelicans:

When: Tuesday, Feb. 4

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

The Pelicans (20-30) dropped their last game, losing 117-109 to the Rockets on Sunday. New Orleans was led by Brandon Ingram, whose 28 points and 12 rebounds kept the Pelicans in the game. However, they could not stop James Harden, whose 40 points proved to be the difference for Houston. With another tough defensive assignment in Antetokounmpo slated for this matchup, the Pelicans will need to play well on both ends of the floor to hand the Bucks a loss.

Milwaukee defeated the Phoenix Suns 129-108 on Sunday. Antetokounmpo led the Bucks with a 30 point and 19 rebound performance. The Bucks ran away with the game behind a 37-26 second quarter and never looked back. However, Milwaukee (42-7) did allow a combined 52 points to the duo of Devin Booker and DeAndre Anton, and could very well be susceptible to a big night from the combination of Ingram and Williamson if they do not tighten up defensively.