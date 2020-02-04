There's appears to be a chance that Andre Iguodala will not play this season after all.

Iguodala, Memphis' highest-paid player, is still sitting out every one of the team's games and is prepared to sit the remainder of the year if the Grizzlies aren't going to orchestrate a trade to one of his desired teams, according to The Athletic's David Aldridge.

The Warriors dealt the 36-year-old to the Grizzlies this offseason in the wake of coming to terms on a deal for D'Angelo Russell. Shortly after, Iguodala and Memphis reportedly agreed that he wouldn't report to the team while they tried to find a trade partner.

The former No. 9 pick in the 2004 draft is on the books for more than $17 million this season.

Iguodala joined the Warriors in 2013 and was named the NBA Finals MVP en route to the Warriors' first championship win in the 2014-15 season. The 2011 All-Star has played for three teams, Golden State, Denver and Philadelphia, but averaged a career-low 5.7 points during the 2018-19 season.

Memphis has been one of the league's biggest surprises, entering Monday's action at 24-25.