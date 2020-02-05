Rockets center Clint Capela has reportedly been dealt to the Atlanta Hawks in a four-team trade, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Capela is just one part of the deal, also involving the Nuggets and Timberwolves. As part of the deal, Timberwolves wing Robert Covington is headed to the Rockets.

Here's a full summation of the reported trade:

Atlanta receives: Clint Capela (previous team, Rockets), Nene (Rockets)

Clint Capela (previous team, Rockets), Nene (Rockets) Houston receives: Robert Covington (Timberwolves), Jordan Bell (Timberwolves), second-round pick (Timberwolves)

Robert Covington (Timberwolves), Jordan Bell (Timberwolves), second-round pick (Timberwolves) Minnesota receives: Evan Turner (Atlanta), first-round pick (Nets through Atlanta), Malik Beasley (Nuggets), Juancho Hernangomez (Nuggets), Jarred Vanderbilt (Nuggets)

Evan Turner (Atlanta), first-round pick (Nets through Atlanta), Malik Beasley (Nuggets), Juancho Hernangomez (Nuggets), Jarred Vanderbilt (Nuggets) Denver receives: Gerald Green (Rockets), first-round pick (Rockets), Noah Vonleh (Timberwolves), Shabazz Napier (Timberwolves), Keita Bates-Diop (Timberwolves)

The 25-year-old Capela is averaging 13.9 points and a career-high 13.8 rebounds this season, and now joins a young Atlanta team which has struggled throughout 2019-20.

Over his six years in Houston, Capela showed off his ability to clog space down low, operate in pick-and-roll situations and defend on the perimeter. His propensity on the boards combined with his modest contract makes him a valuable piece to the Hawks. The No. 25 pick in the 2014 draft is on their books for three seasons after this year and will be owed just over $50 million between 2020-2022.

Covington joins a 32-18 Rockets team, currently sitting fifth in the Western Conference. The 6'7'' wing is averaging nearly 13 points and six rebounds per game on 43.5% shooting from three. He provides Houston with another quality wing that can stretch the floor.

Covington is signed through the 2021-22 season and will be owed around $25 million combined during the final two seasons of his contract.

As part of the deal, Denver reworks its bench, adding Gerald Green and Shabazz Napier from the Rockets and Timberwolves respectively, while adding Noah Vonleh as frontcourt depth.

The Timberwolves are also retooling their roster, adding multiple role players on expiring contracts.