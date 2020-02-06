Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

A new format and a tribute to Kobe Bryant will mark the 69th NBA All-Star Game on Feb. 16 in Chicago. But first, captains Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James will put together their respective teams on Thursday night.

How to Watch NBA All-Star Draft:

When: Thursday, Feb. 6

Time: 8:20 p.m. ET

TV: TNT

Live Stream: fuboTV (try for free)

As opposed to the traditional four quarter game, the NBA has changed this year's format. The teams will play essentially three "mini-games" the first three quarters in which the score is reset to 0-0 at the start of each period. At the end of three quarters, the leading team will then have a target score of 24 points–honoring Bryant–beyond its current total to win the contest.

As the top two vote-getters, Antetokounmpo and James will draft 22 of their peers, with James's teammate Anthony Davis among the starters. The 10 starters are equally distributed by conference with Antetokounmpo and joined by the 76ers' Joel Embiid, Celtics' Kemba Walker, Hawks' Trae Young and Raptors' Pascal Siakam.

Siakam's former teammate, Clippers guard Kawhi Leonard, is also a starter, with Mavericks forward Luka Doncic and Rockets guard James Harden rounding out the starters. All hail from the Western Conference.

Doncic, Siakam and Young are joined by Miami's Bam Adebayo, Jazz teammates Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert, Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram, Pacers center Domantas Sabonis and Celtics swingman Jayson Tatum as first-time All-Stars.

The league will honor Bryant and his daughter Gianna throughout All-Star weekend. The two were among nine people who died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 in California. Team LeBron players will wear the No. 2 to honor Gianna Bryant, while Team Giannis players will wear the No. 24 to honor Kobe Bryant. Both teams will also wear jerseys that have patches of nine stars to honor everyone who died in the crash.