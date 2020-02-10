Toronto Raptors president Masai Ujiri is being sued by an Oakland police officer over an alleged altercation following Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals, according to USA Today.

Alan Strickland, a sheriff's deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California last week. In the lawsuit, Strickland claimed Ujiri him in the face and chest, causing him to fall "backwards several feet."

Moments after the Raptors captured their first NBA title, Ujiri attempted to rush on to the court at Oracle Arena to join the team's celebration. However, the two men allegedly got into an altercation when Strickland attempted to stop Ujiri from reaching the court. Strickland claimed Ujiri didn't show him the proper credentials needed to access the court. However, videos of the alleged incident appear to show Ujiri had his credentials.

In the lawsuit, Strickland said he has suffered emotional and physical distress as a result of the incident. He is seeking general damages in excess of $75,000.

The Raptors, Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment and the NBA have also been named as defendants in the lawsuit. Strickland claimed "they knew, or should have known" that Ujiri "had a violent predisposition and propensity for physical violence," reports CBC News.

Last October, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office decided not to file any criminal charges against Ujiri following an investigation.