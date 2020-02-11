Matt Baron/Shutterstock

Dwyane Wade is opening up about supporting his 12-year-old child's decision to use she/her pronouns.

While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Wade discussed how he and his wife Gabrielle Union are advocates for the LBGTQ community. The former NBA player shared how his transgender daughter, Zaya, decided she wanted to live her truth.

He recalled how his child "came home and said, 'Hey, so I want to talk to you guys. I think going forward I am ready to live my truth. I want to be referenced as 'she' and 'her.' I would love for you guys to call me Zaya,' " Wade said.

After their discussion at home, Wade said Union reached out to the cast of Pose for guidance. The FX show explores ballroom culture in New York in the 1980s and '90s.

"When our child comes home with a question, when our child comes home with an issue, when our child comes home with anything, it's our job as parents to listen to that, to give them the best information that we can, the best feedback that we can," Wade said. "And that doesn't change because sexuality is now involved in it."

Wade added that he told Zaya she is a leader, and as parents, he and Union will give her the opportunity to use her voice.

"Right now, it's through us because she's 12 years old. But eventually, it will be through her," he said.