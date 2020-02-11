The NBA trade deadline is in the rearview mirror, but that doesn't mean the league's drama has to slow down anytime soon.

Jimmy Butler was the one to stir the pot on Monday night, commenting on an Instagram post from former teammate Joel Embiid.

"You either die a hero or live long enough to see yourself become the villain," Embiid wrote. Butler then commented, "I know a place where villains are welcome," in reference to his current team in Miami.

It's been a rough stretch for Embiid of late. The Sixers lost four straight games from Jan. 30 to Feb. 6, with all four losses coming by double digits. Embiid has seen a dip in scoring, rebounding and field goal percentage this season, compared to 2018-19.

Butler played 55 games for Philadelphia last season before signing with the Heat in free agency. It's been an impressive 2019-20 for Miami, who sit fourth in the Eastern Conference at 34–18 entering Monday night.

Miami leads Philadelphia by two games for the No. 4 seed in the Eastern Conference. The 76ers are just 9–19 on the road, and they're currently slated to begin the playoffs away from the Wells Fargo Center.