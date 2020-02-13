LeBron James Has MVP Case

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the consensus NBA Most Valuable Player at the moment. But is he really ahead of LeBron James?

Is it really such a foregone conclusion that Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently the NBA MVP over LeBron James?

Let me get this out of the way. Giannis has been awesome. Better than his Most Valuable Player campaign from a season ago. His Player Efficiency Rating is unprecedented (even beating out Wilt Chamberlain's best) and the Bucks have the best record in the league while posting a historic point differential. The Greek Freak is a beast.

But James is also worthy. Not only is he leading the league in assists while averaging 25 points per game but the Lakers are in first place in the mighty West. If he were doing what Giannis is in the East I'm sure there would still be some pointing out the conference disparity.

Now I realize the biggest difference between the two is that LeBron has Anthony Davis. However, who is the Lakers third best player? I'll wait. Meanwhile, Milwaukee is deep.

The Bucks are still outscoring opponents by nearly eight points per 100 possessions with Giannis off the floor. Los Angeles is outscored without James, the only player on the roster that is true for. They rely on him to create everything. When combined with his renewed commitment on the defensive end it's easy to see why he is dominating in Real Plus-Minus.

No one needs to see any stats though. You've all witnessed James' impact with your own eyes for years. And while I get there may be a degree of LeBron fatigue, it is amazing that the NBA is still his league in year 17.