NBA All-Star Weekend is here, and some of basketball's brightest stars will come together in Chicago for the big event.

Before Team LeBron and Team Giannis face off in the All-Star Game on Sunday night, there's plenty of other festivities lined up. On Friday night, the All-Star Celebrity Game will bring actors, musicians and entertainers together on the court for the fan favorite event. This year's game will be held at Chicago's Wintrust Arena.

How to Watch:

When: Friday, Feb. 14

Time: 7 p.m. ET

TV Channel: ESPN



Live Stream: WatchESPN

ESPN personality Michael Wilbon will coach the home team, with Chicago native Common serving as his captain. Wilbon's team includes Bad Bunny, Kane Brown, Hannibal Buress and last season's MVP, Famous Los.

The away team will be coached by ESPN's Stephen A. Smith and led by Chicago native Chance the Rapper. They'll be joined by Quavo, Anthony "Spice" Adams and Las Vegas Aces star A'ja Wilson.

Both teams have one former NBA player and one current WNBA player. Check out their full rosters below.

The Rising Stars game will follow the All-Star Celebrity Game at 9 p.m. ET