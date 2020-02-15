Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges took home the MVP award in the 2020 Rising Stars Game at All-Star Weekend as Team USA knocked off Team World, 151-131.

Bridges finished the victory with 20 points, five rebounds and five assists.

Team World led 81-71 at the break but scored just 50 points in the second half, compared to 80 points from the American team. The game was full of high-flying finishes that often rivaled those seen in slam dunk competitions.

It also featured Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson physically damaging the United Center rim just before halftime after catching a lob pass from Hawks guard Trae Young.

While the teams were in the locker room, arena personnel had to bring out a ladder and readjust the basket to its proper alignment.

Team USA shot nearly 43.6% from three compared to just 24.5% from Team World.

Knicks wing R.J. Barrett scored a game-high 27 points and Grizzlies forward Brandon Clarke chipped in 22 points and eight rebounds in the loss.

Bridges was one of three players to score at least 20 points for Team USA. Warriors forward Eric Paschall was the American team's leading scorer with 23 points and three rebounds. Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton had 21 points as well.

Williamson finished with 14 points.