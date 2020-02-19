Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors star Chris Bosh was open Tuesday about his frustration over not being a finalist for the Basketball Hall of Fame's Class of 2020.

"I'm going to be honest with you," Bosh said. "I'm a competitor, man. I've been competing my whole life. A lot of people don't really know that about me, but I'm a fierce competitor. Losing bothers me. Coming up short bothers me. It always has, you know, since the moment I started playing basketball and it kind of bleeds over into everything that I do. So I'll just get ahead of it, and so you hear this from me: I'm disappointed."

The 35-year-old discussed his omission in an Instagram video that lasts more than six minutes.

Bosh was left off of the Class of 2020 finalist list last week, a class that included Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett.

The class of inductees will be revealed in Atlanta on April 4 at the men's college basketball Final Four, and the Basketball Hall of Fame ceremony will be in Springfield, Mass., on Aug. 29.

Per the Associated Press, Bosh is one of 13 players in NBA history to average at least 19.2 points and 8.5 rebounds in a career that included at least 11 All-Star selections. The other 12 are all in the Hall of Fame.

Bosh retired abruptly from the NBA in 2016 after dealing with at least two bouts with blood clots.

He was an All-Star in 2015–16, his final NBA season.