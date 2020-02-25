Baseball agent Scott Boras will honor Kobe Bryant's request and create an internship for Alexis Altobelli, the daughter of late Orange County College baseball coach John Altobelli, according to the Los Angeles Times.

When he spoke at Kobe and Gianna Bryant's public memorial on Monday, Lakers general manager Rob Pelinka said Bryant texted him on the morning of Jan. 26 asking if he knew a baseball agent. Bryant said he wanted to help secure an internship with the agent for a friend's daughter.

Later that morning, Kobe and Gianna Bryant and seven others died in a helicopter crash in the hills of Calabasas. Altobelli, his wife Keri and 14-year-old daughter Alyssa were among the passengers killed. Gianna Bryant and Alyssa Altobelli played basketball together at Mamba Sports Academy, where the group was headed for a game that day.

"Kobe's last human act was heroic. He wanted to use his platform to bless and shape a young girl's future. Hasn't Kobe done that for all of us?" Pelinka said at the memorial.

Boras and Altobelli knew each other through baseball, while both Boras and Bryant were members at Lady Queen of Angels Catholic Church in Newport Beach. Bryant and the agent had never exchanged phone numbers though.

Boras told the Times that he had already reached out to the Altobellis to invite John and Alexis to tour his office and discuss an opportunity for her. He will create a position for her to rotate through Boras Corp.'s departments, including marketing, baseball operations, sports science and office administration.