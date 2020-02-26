Kobe Bryant's death is not about LeBron James. I'm not sure what is wrong with some people, particularly those playing the role of crack investigator in attempting to determine whether James was in attendance at the public memorial service for Kobe and his daughter Gianna.

For those who care about such a thing, I have to ask. Why does it matter to you? What do you feel you are owed? Another Instagram post?

And for those in the media who are seriously discussing this, not everything is about views and clicks. There have been plenty of those to go around in the wake of losing Kobe. Personally, I've tried to do the best work I could to honor him. But it never felt right to celebrate any numbers that came as a result. I certainly would never demand anything from anyone involved.

Of course there is a connection between James and Bryant when it comes to the record books and the uniforms they wear. And it was beyond eerie that LeBron passed Kobe in scoring the night before Bryant passed. But James already addressed the Lakers faithful at the team's first game back at Staples Center. What else is there to ask?

We just watched Kobe's family and friends celebrate and mourn. These are real human beings who suffered real loss. Let them grieve. There is absolutely no reason to capitalize on this tragedy as yet another way to debate LeBron James. In fact, doing so is really kind of sick.