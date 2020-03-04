Knicks Treatment of Spike Lee Can't Go Unchecked

James Dolan and the Knicks have done it again. As this time they've started a feud with their highest profile fan, and the face of the franchise, Spike Lee.

It's honestly really hard to believe. Even with standards for the Knicks being what they are, I never thought they'd actually resort to beefing with Spike Lee. Yes, that Spike Lee.

In many ways the Academy Award winning director is the face of the franchise. The man has repped that sorry team with pride. You know how you can tell he's been associated with Madison Square Garden for a long time? He's been front and center there since the last time the Knicks were good! (They've won one playoff series since I graduated from high school.)

Of course none of us should have reasonably expected Knicks owner James Dolan to do the right thing. Nonetheless, I'm flabbergasted by the statement the organization released.

What font was that typed in? Petulant? Whatever the disagreement, the New York Knicks cannot put that out about Spike Lee. Do you think the Lakers would issue a no sunglasses policy and have someone remove them from Jack Nicholson's face?

It's as if Dolan is purposely attempting to boost the Brooklyn Nets fan base. The guy will never be able to read the room. And unfortunately he won't sell the team. It's a disgrace, and while I know others have done it, this behavior from the Knicks cannot go unchecked.

Because at this point—between banning a fan, having team legend Charles Oakley arrested and now feuding with their most visibly loyal supporter; the Knicks have enough material to make an anti free agent recruiting video.

And I bet it'd be a Spike Lee joint.