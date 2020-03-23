Charles Barkley Says He Tested Negative for Coronavirus

Charles Barkley says that he tested negative for the coronavirus after he did not feel well and decided to self-quarantine on March 12.

“I’ve received my COVID-19 test results this morning and they are negative," Barkley said, according to the Los Angeles Times' Arash Markazi. "I’d like to thank everyone for reaching out and expressing your concern and support. You all be safe and please take the necessary actions to help ensure your well-being.”

Barkley's self-quarantine was suggested as a precaution by his colleagues at Turner Sports and a few doctors.

“I haven’t been feeling great and they didn’t want me to take any chances,” Barkley said when he called into NBA on TNT on March 12. “I went and took the coronavirus test late this afternoon, I have not gotten the results back. So I’m just kinda in limbo right now. I’m really hoping it was just a bug.”

The NBA suspended play on March 11 due to the coronavirus outbreak. Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert was the first player to test positive, which led to 58 members of the franchise being tested. At least six other players, including Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, have also tested positive.