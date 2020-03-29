Former New York Knicks star Stephon Marbury is working to try and get 10 million N95 masks delivered to New York City from China, according to The New York Post.

Marbury is working to try and get the masks at a cost of $2.75 each, which would be below the $7.50 price tag that they are usually sold for. Marbury has been in touch with Brooklyn Borough President Eric Adams.

“At the end of the day, I am from Brooklyn,” Marbury told The Post. “This is something that is close and dear to my heart as far as being able to help New York...I have family there in Coney Island, a lot of family … who are affected by this, so I know how important it is for people to have masks during this time."

New York's Department of Health spokeswoman Jill Montag said that state officials want to get in touch with Marbury.

Marbury played five of his 13 NBA seasons for the New York Knicks. He spent eight years in China's CBA and won three championships with the Beijing Ducks. He currently serves as the head coach of the Beijing Royal Fighters.