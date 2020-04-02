Heat forward Meyers Leonard will be streaming live on Twitch for 24 straight hours on Sunday, according to ESPN.

Leonard will play Call of Duty and Fortnite among other games for the 24-hour marathon, and he will likely be joined by a collection of athletes and celebrities. His Twitch stream will benefit Feeding South Florida and Feeding America.

"I am blessed and thankful to have a platform that allows me to impact people in a positive way. During this very difficult and uneasy time, my goal is to bring some relief and joy to those in need," Leonard said in a statement. "This Sunday, I will be doing a 24-hour live stream on my Twitch channel to help raise money for Feeding South Florida and Feeding America."

Leonard's 24-hour marathon is far from his first foray into the world of gaming. He participated in a charity Call of Duty tournament with Ben Simmons, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Josh Hart among others on March 20, and Miami's forward referred to gaming as "a passion of mine," on Thursday.

The marathon stream will be broadcast on ESPN's Esports' Twitch channel, beginning at 1 p.m. ET on April 5. The NBA Players Association donated $25,000 to the event, per ESPN.