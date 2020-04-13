The Timberwolves announced Karl-Anthony Towns's mother, Jaqueline Towns, has died after battling the coronavirus.

“The Towns family is heartbroken by the untimely passing of Jacqueline Towns due [to] complications as a result of COVID-19,” the Timberwolves said in a statement. “Jackie was many things to many people–a wife, mother, daughter, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. The matriarch of the Towns family, she was an incredible source of strength; a fiery, caring, and extremely loving person, who touched everyone she met. Her passion was palpable and her energy will never be replaced.”

On March 15, Towns announced that his mother had been placed on a ventilator and was in a medically induced coma due to complications with COVID-19. In an emotional video shared to social media, Towns said he hopes his story helps others during the pandemic and that "everyone understands the severity of what's happening in the world right now."

"This disease needs to not be taken lightly." Towns said. "Please protect your families, your loved ones, your friends, yourself. Practice social distancing. Please don't be in places with a lot of people; it just heightens your chances of getting this disease and this disease. ... It's deadly. It's deadly. And we're going to keep fighting on my side, me and my family, we're going to keep fighting this. We're going to beat it. We're going to win."

Both of Towns's parents were hospitalized and tested for COVID-19. His father, Karl Sr., was released and told to self-quarantine. He has recovered from the virus.