Former Detroit Pistons "Bad Boy" Bill Laimbeer told ESPN's "First Take" that LeBron James, not Michael Jordan, is the greatest basketball player who has ever played the game.

Which was notable not just because Laimbeer went head to head with MJ at his peak, but as yet another excuse to ignite the age old (or at least it feels like it) LeBron vs Jordan debate.

To do just that I was joined by actor, comedian and host of the "I Am Rapaport" podcast, Michael Rapaport. Now we have had this argument before, but Rapaport wasn't buying what Laimbeer had to say chalking his comments up to bitterness for the losses the his Pistons suffered to Jordan's Bulls. And of course he went the MJ is 6-0 in the NBA Finals route.

I countered by saying we focus too much on LeBron's record and not the teams he beat as I personally believe every squad he defeated for a ring was better than any Jordan did. Sure Michael faced some greats, but James bested the 73-win Warriors, a Spurs team with Tim Duncan, Kawhi Leonard, Manu Ginobili and Tony Parker, and a young Oklahoma City Thunder with three MVPs.

We did agree that both would flourish no matter the era. So there's that. As far as agreeing on Jordan against LeBron completely? I'm sure that will never happen as this likely won't be "The Last Dance" we have when it comes to the GOAT sports argument.

Obviously one can't go wrong picking LeBron or Jordan.