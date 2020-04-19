How to Watch 'The Last Dance' on ESPN

ESPN's 10-part documentary The Last Dance is set to begin airing on Sunday, and there has been no shortage of fanfare surrounding the documentary chronicling the 1997-98 Bulls.

Director Jason Hehir received significant access to Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen and Phil Jackson for the documentary, as well as a slate of famous figures throughout the NBA. Jordan discussed the project with Good Morning America's Robin Roberts on Thursday, and a five-minute clip of the film dropped on Friday.

"Jordan 'never once' told [Hehir] to remove something that could be considered unflattering," Sports Illustrated's Rohan Nadkarni wrote on Thursday. The result is the fullest portrayal of Jordan and the Bulls yet, with input from both friends and foes."

So how can you watch Part 1 and Part 2 ESPN's latest documentary? Find out the streaming information below:

The Last Dance Part 1:

Date: Sunday, April 19

Time: 9 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Stream: ESPN.com

The Last Dance Part 2:

Date: Sunday, April 19

Time: 10 p.m. ET

Channel: ESPN

Stream: ESPN.com