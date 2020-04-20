The Last Dance was a reminder of the greatness of Michael Jordan, but it also highlighted, and not just because of the contract he was on with the Chicago Bulls, how Scottie Pippen is one of most undervalued players in NBA history.

Everyone knows about MJ but it was nice to see Pippen get some shine. As even with Jordan, Chicago remained a sub .500 team until Scottie arrived. Once they got Pippen however, the Bulls averaged 58 wins a season, including 55 in a year Michael missed for minor league baseball.

When looking at the best players in the game behind Jordan during the time of that legendary Bulls run, Pip was right in the mix. He was so good he even got his own signature shoe line while playing alongside the guy who basically created the most iconic such brand of all time.

If anyone doesn’t know, Scottie was a versatile forward who could score, rebound, set up others and was an absolute terror defensively. He had the type of game that would fit right in today with the ability to guard every position on the floor, create in the open floor and also put points on the board.

So even if he didn’t want to mess his Summer up, it’s not like Scottie Pippen needs to rehab his image.

However, The Last Dance could refresh some people’s perspective. As while Michael Jordan was clearly Batman, speaking as one, Pippen deserves to be looked at as more than just a Robin.