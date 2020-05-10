Alex Antetokounmpo, the youngest brother of Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, is reportedly going to play professional basketball in Europe next season rather than play college basketball.

“I am examining my options, I have a few choices from the States, but I have decided to play in Europe,” Antetokounmpo told Eurohoops' Nikos Varlas. “I want to become a pro as soon as possible. I was born and raised in Europe, I know European basketball and the best thing for me would be to sign a contract with a European club. I will have to train and compete against grown men, I will experience strong competition and pressure and I will evolve on every level.

"...It will really help me in my plan to prepare myself in the best possible way. So, when I feel ready to take the next step, I will be totally prepared for the NBA."

Antetokounmpo was a two-time first-team all-state selection for the Milwaukee-area's Dominican High School, averaging 20 point and 7.3 rebounds per game last season.

According to the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinal's Curt Hogg, Antetokounmpo had Division I scholarship offers from UW-Green Bay and Ohio.

The youngest Antetokounmpo brother moved to Milwaukee at age 11, when Giannis was selected with the No. 15 pick in the 2011 NBA draft.

“I used to be starstruck,” Alex told Sports Illustrated of his experiences seeing other top NBA players. “But I’m hopeful to be in this industry, so I can’t be starstruck anymore. When I see them now, I’ve got to learn.”

If he does make it to the NBA, he would be the fourth Antetokounmpo brother to do so. In addition to Giannis, 27-year-old Thanasis Antetokounmpo has played with the Knicks and Bucks after being selected in the second round of the 2014 draft, and 22-year-old Kostas Antetokounmpo is with the Lakers after also briefly playing with the Mavericks, having been selected in the second round of the 2018 draft.