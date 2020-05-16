Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie is under contract through at least the 2020-21 season, but he already has his sights set on his next destination. And he knows who ultimately has the say in where he'll play next: the fans.

On Thursday, Dinwiddie said in a tweet that if fans fundraised 2625.8 Bitcoin (worth approximately $24,632,630), he would sign a minimum contract for his next deal with a team voted on by the fans. On Friday, Dinwiddie doubled down on that promise by starting a GoFundMe with that goal in mind.

"I'm simply creating this GoFundMe as my commitment to my previous tweets. As of now 2625.8 BTC is roughly equivalent to $24,632,630 USD. If we hit the target then I will allow the fan base to determine my next team decision and sign a one year contract at that destination," Dinwiddie said. "If we do not hit the target goal then I will be donating 100% of this campaign to charity. Fan engagement comes in all shapes and sizes, lets (sic) have fun folks!

Dinwiddie further explained his decision in a statement, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania:

"Shoe companies and endorsers influence team decisions all the time. My/our biggest endorsers will always be the fans, so I want to have some fun with this while we're all under quarantine. I hope no owners/team personnel participate so there’s no impropriety on this one of a kind endorsement deal."

Dinwiddie is due to make $11,454,048 in 2020-21, according to Hoopshype, and has a $12,302,496 player option for the 2021-22 season. At the time of the NBA's suspended season, he was enjoying the best year of his career, averaging 20.6 points, 6.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game (all career highs).