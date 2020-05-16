Spencer Dinwiddie Letting Fans Choose Next Team if Bitcoin Fundraiser Goal Is Met

Author:
Publish date:

Brooklyn Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie is under contract through at least the 2020-21 season, but he already has his sights set on his next destination. And he knows who ultimately has the say in where he'll play next: the fans.

On Thursday, Dinwiddie said in a tweet that if fans fundraised 2625.8 Bitcoin (worth approximately $24,632,630), he would sign a minimum contract for his next deal with a team voted on by the fans. On Friday, Dinwiddie doubled down on that promise by starting a GoFundMe with that goal in mind.

"I'm simply creating this GoFundMe as my commitment to my previous tweets. As of now 2625.8 BTC is roughly equivalent to $24,632,630 USD. If we hit the target then I will allow the fan base to determine my next team decision and sign a one year contract at that destination," Dinwiddie said. "If we do not hit the target goal then I will be donating 100% of this campaign to charity. Fan engagement comes in all shapes and sizes, lets (sic) have fun folks!

Dinwiddie further explained his decision in a statement, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania:

"Shoe companies and endorsers influence team decisions all the time. My/our biggest endorsers will always be the fans, so I want to have some fun with this while we're all under quarantine. I hope no owners/team personnel participate so there’s no impropriety on this one of a kind endorsement deal."

Dinwiddie is due to make $11,454,048 in 2020-21, according to Hoopshype, and has a $12,302,496 player option for the 2021-22 season. At the time of the NBA's suspended season, he was enjoying the best year of his career, averaging 20.6 points, 6.8 assists and 3.5 rebounds per game (all career highs). 

YOU MAY LIKE