The Big3 has canceled its upcoming 2020 season amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the league announced Monday.

The league cited concerns for player safety and the fan experience as reasons for its decision.

"The BIG3 always wants to deliver the best for our fans under safe conditions," the Big3 said in a statement. "Due to a confluence of issues including safety, uncertainty of testing, changing government regulations, insurance and liability issues, sponsor and advertiser challenges of their own, and the changing nature of the virus itself, the decision was made to focus on a great return in 2021."

The league said it explored various options for hosting its 2020 season in the wake of the outbreak, including "playing at a single location like a Los Angeles studio sound stage." However, factors like California's stay-at-home order made those options "not feasible."

The Big3's 2020 season was set to start on June 20 at the FedExForum in Memphis. Their 10-game schedule included contests in cities like Washington, D.C., Miami and Chicago.

The league plans to return in the summer of 2021 with games airing on CBS.