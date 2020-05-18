Lakers star LeBron James will produce the movie 'Hustle' starring Adam Sandler, according to Collider's Jeff Sneider.

James and business partner Maverick Carter will produce the film with their company Springhill Entertainment, per Sneider. Jeremiah Zagar will reportedly direct the film.

Sandler will star as a former basketball scout who is fired after finding a "once-in-a-lifetime player abroad," per Sneider. He will then attempt to bring the player to America in hopes of returning to the NBA.

'Hustle' is far from James' first foray into Hollywood. He appeared in the Judd Apatow film 'Trainwreck' in 2015, and James will star in 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' in July 2021.

The Lakers currently sit No. 1 in the Western Conference at 49–14. James leads the NBA in assists while averaging 25.7 points per game.