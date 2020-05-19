The LeBron James vs. Michael Jordan debate has raged for weeks amid 'The Last Dance,' and James apparently almost followed in Jordan's footsteps as a dual-sport athlete.

James said on Monday he trained to be a football player in the 2011 NBA lockout, working on his 40-yard dash and bench press.

"Myself and my trainer...we really started to actually train to be a football player when it came to like October and November," James said on Uninterrupted. "We started to clock our times with the 40's. We started to add a little bit more in our bench presses and things of that nature."

James' talent on the gridiron is well documented. He was a wide receiver in high school at St. Vincent-St. Mary, and he actually squared off against Kevin Durant in a flag football event during the 2011 lockout. Perhaps James will take a turn to the football field after 2019-20, though it may interrupt his chase for a championship in Los Angeles.