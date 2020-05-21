Report: Nets Internally Discussing Potential Bradley Beal Trade
The Nets have "internally discussed avenues," to acquire Wizards guard Bradley Beal, according to the New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy.
Beal, 26, was named an All-Star in 2017-18 and 2018-19. He is averaging a career-high 30.5 points and 6.1 assists per game this season, shooting 45.5% from the field and 35.3% from three.
The Florida product agreed to a two-year extension with Washington in October 2019. The extension will kick in for the 2021-22 season and Beal has a player option for 2022-23.
Brooklyn signed Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in 2019 free agency, but the 2019-20 season didn't quite go according to plan. The Nets are currently 30–34 in 2019-20, good for No. 7 in the Eastern Conference. Durant has not played this season as he recovers from a ruptured Achilles, while Irving's season ended in February after undergoing shoulder surgery.
Beal is in his eighth NBA season. He was selected with the No. 3 pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.