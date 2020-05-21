The Nets have "internally discussed avenues," to acquire Wizards guard Bradley Beal, according to the New York Daily News' Stefan Bondy.

Beal, 26, was named an All-Star in 2017-18 and 2018-19. He is averaging a career-high 30.5 points and 6.1 assists per game this season, shooting 45.5% from the field and 35.3% from three.

The Florida product agreed to a two-year extension with Washington in October 2019. The extension will kick in for the 2021-22 season and Beal has a player option for 2022-23.

Brooklyn signed Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving in 2019 free agency, but the 2019-20 season didn't quite go according to plan. The Nets are currently 30–34 in 2019-20, good for No. 7 in the Eastern Conference. Durant has not played this season as he recovers from a ruptured Achilles, while Irving's season ended in February after undergoing shoulder surgery.

Beal is in his eighth NBA season. He was selected with the No. 3 pick in the 2012 NBA Draft.