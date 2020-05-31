In a video published by TMZ Sports, former Cleveland Cavaliers guard J.R. Smith is shown beating up a man he alleges damaged his car while in a residential area.

The incident reportedly occurred in Los Angeles during the protests over the death of George Floyd.

In the video, the man Smith alleges broke his car window is seen lying on the ground while Smith kicks and hits him. After people who appear to be Smith's friends intervene, the man gets up and flees.

Smith later posted a video in which he explained the incident.

"One of these little, motherf***ing white boys didn't know where he was going, and broke my f***ing window in my truck...I chased him down, and whooped his ass," Smith said.

"This ain't no hate crime, I ain't got no problem with nobody that ain't got no problem with me. It's a problem with the motherf***ing system, that's it."

Smith last appeared in the NBA during the 2018-19 season, when he played 11 games for the Cavaliers.