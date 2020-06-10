As the NBA continues its preparations to resume the season in Orlando, the league and the National Basketball Players Association are still working out details on a finalized plan.

Among those details, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, is a provision that would not require players to participate in the restart. Players would not be subject to discipline for choosing to stay at home, though they would lose a portion of salary for any games missed.

Among the issues to be agreed upon, per Wojnarowski, are health impacts of COVID-19, family concerns and social justice. If a player has a medical issue that could lead to him being excused from playing in Orlando, he would be allowed to see an independent doctor for an examination. Even if he was cleared to play, the player could still abstain from participating without consequence.

The 2019-20 season will resume in Orlando beginning on July 31. 22 teams will be participating—the 16 teams currently in the playoff field, plus six teams who are within six games of the final playoff spot within each conference. Training camps are tentatively scheduled to begin on June 30, pending approval.

Though other proposals were discussed, the plan agreed upon provides teams with a chance to earn their way into the postseason rather than allowing the season to end unceremoniously.

“Although we all know that there are much more meaningful and important issues for our country to focus on at this time, we are extremely grateful for the opportunity to play basketball again,” said Wizards GM Tommy Sheppard in a statement. “Our players and coaches have done a tremendous job of staying ready and active from a basketball perspective … there is still much work to be done, but we are excited to be able to return to the court and represent our DC Family.”