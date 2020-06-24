Free-agent shooting guard J.R. Smith is a leading candidate to replace Avery Bradley on the Lakers' roster when the league resumes play, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

News of Smith's potential arrival follows a report from ESPN which said Bradley has decided to opt-out of playing the NBA's July restart, citing family concerns.

"As committed to my Lakers teammates and the organization as I am, I ultimately play basketball for my family. And so, at a time like this, I can't imagine making any decision that might put my family's health and well-being at even the slightest risk," Bradley told ESPN. "As promised also, I will use this time away to focus on the formation of projects to help strengthen my communities."

Smith has gone unsigned this season and played in just 11 games during the 2018-19 season.

He was a teammate of Lakers star LeBron James for 3.5 seasons during James' second stint in Cleveland. During Smith's time with the Cavaliers, he averaged at least 28 minutes per game each year.

Smith, 34, was a first-round pick in the 2004 NBA draft. He is set to turn 35 this September.

Throughout the NBA's hiatus, Smith was seen in Los Angeles biking alongside James and Lakers star big man Anthony Davis.

The Lakers (49-14) held the best record in the Western Conference when the NBA halted play March 11.