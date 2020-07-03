Boston forward Gordon Hayward plans to leave the Celtics in September for the birth of his child.

“It’s a pretty easy decision for me on that,” Hayward told reporters Friday in a video conference. “I’ve been at the birth of every one of my children and I think there are more important things in life. So we’ll cross that bridge when we get there.”

The 10-year veteran will leave the NBA's bubble in Orlando for the birth of his fourth child, then quarantine for at least four days upon his return. If he tests negative after those four days in Orlando, he will be eligible to return to the floor.

Hayward, 30, is averaging 17.3 points per game in his third year with the Celtics while shooting 39.2% from three. The Butler product signed a four-year, $128 million deal with Boston in July 2017, and he could re-enter the free-agent market after the 2019-20 season. Gordon has a $34 million player option for 2020-21.

Boston currently sits No. 3 in the Eastern Conference at 43–21. The 2019-20 season will resume on July 30, with the playoffs slated to begin on Aug. 18. Game 7 of the NBA Finals will be held no later than Oct. 12.