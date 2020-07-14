Shaq Steps Up to Help Stranded Florida Driver

One woman stranded on the side of a Florida interstate Monday received an unexpected surprise when Shaquille O'Neal stopped to help her.

O'Neal, who lives near Orlando, was traveling on I-75 around Gainesville when he saw the woman pull onto the side of the road after her tire blew out. The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that Shaq stayed with the woman until deputies arrived on the scene.

In the video, Shaq is seen speaking to the deputies when they arrived, and they thanked the Basketball Hall of Famer for stopping to help the woman.

"He fist-bumped Deputies Purington and Dillon before going on his way. Hey, Basketball Cop Foundation you're not the only one that knows Shaq," the sheriff's office wrote on Facebook.

This sort of random act of kindness is nothing new for Shaq. He's never in too much of a hurry to help someone while he's out and about. On shopping trips, he's purchased musical equipment for a fan in a Guitar Center, shoes for a teenager with size 18 feet and a laptop for a shopper who offered condolences for the deaths of his sister and Kobe Bryant.