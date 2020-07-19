LeBron James is now a king in the auction world.

A rare trading card from his rookie season with the Cavaliers—only 23 were manufactured—sold for a whopping $1.8 million Saturday night at Goldin Auctions.

The card features James's signature and a patch from one of his jerseys, and the auction house said the piece of memorabilia is in "mint condition."

The sale set a modern-day record for any sports trading card, surpassing a previous mark set in May when Goldin Auctions sold a signed Mike Trout rookie card for $922,500. Bidding on James's signed card started at $150,000.

The Cavaliers selected James as the No. 1 pick in the 2003 NBA draft. The highly touted 19-year-old averaged 20.9 points and 5.9 assists in his first season, earning the NBA Rookie of the Year award.

Goldin Auctions sold several high-profile basketball items during Saturday's auction. A pair of Michael Jordan's game-worn and signed Air Jordan sneakers from his rookie season went for $369,000, while a 2000 Lakers championship gifted by Kobe Bryant to his father Joe was snagged at $162,360.