Report: Magic Fear Jonathan Isaac Has Torn ACL

Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac exited Sunday's game against the Sacramento Kings with a left knee injury. The team fears Isaac has a torn ACL, according to ESPN's Marc J. Spears. He hyperextended the same knee in January.

Isaac finished the game with four points and three rebounds in Orlando's 132-116 win.

Isaac garnered national media attention on Friday when he stood for the national anthem while his teammates, coaches and opposing players all knelt. Isaac said his decision was a personal one, and that he still supports the Black Lives Matter movement.

“Absolutely I believe that Black lives matter,” Isaac said after the game. “A lot went into my decision…kneeling or wearing a ‘Black Lives Matter’ t-shirt don’t go hand in hand in supporting Black lives. I do believe that Black lives matter, I just felt like it was a decision I had to make, and I didn’t feel like putting that shirt on and kneeling went hand in hand with supporting Black lives.”

Isaac, 22, is in his third professional season after being drafted with the No. 6 pick in the 2017 NBA draft. He's averaged 12.1 points and 6.9 rebounds per game in 33 games prior to Sunday's contest.