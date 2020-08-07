Remember when Damian Lillard said he didn’t want to play if the Portland Trail Blazers had no chance at the playoffs? That feels like a long time ago. And everyone should be glad he did get that shot, well, except for maybe the Los Angeles Lakers.

Forget Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans, it’s Dame Time now when it comes to the most interesting possible 8th seed in the NBA. Because Portland is once again whole with Jusuf Nurkic and Zach Collins back, not to mention the addition of a revitalized Carmelo Anthony, which has them resembling the Western Conference Finals team from a couple years ago much more than they do the sub par squad from this season.

And now that he has some help aside from CJ McCollum, Lillard, who is one of the most fearless players in the NBA, becomes even more of a handful for any team the Blazers play. I just watched him somehow casually drill 11 threes in a game.

I’m not saying they’ll beat LA, we’re still talking a LeBron James led playoff team, and it might not be the worst thing in the world for the Lakers to face a serious opponent early. But Portland certainly is the biggest threat to emerge from the play in format. Especially on the offensive end of the floor.

As I don’t care who you are, you’d prefer not to see Damian Lillard across from you in the playoffs. Just ask Paul George and Russell Westbrook.

Except now we're all waving hello, with the expectation that Damian Lillard will lead the Blazers into the postseason.