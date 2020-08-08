Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo, Houston Rockets guard James Harden and Lakers forward LeBron James are the finalists for the NBA's Most Valuable Player award, the league announced Saturday.

The league also revealed the players in the running for Rookie of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Most Improved Player, Sixth Man of the Year and Coach of the Year. Awards voting is based on regular-season games through March 11, the date of the league's suspension amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Seeding games" played in the NBA's bubble in Orlando will not impact this season's awards.

Reigning MVP Antetokounmpo has been the heavy favorite to win the award for a second consecutive year. The Bucks are having a historic season and clinched the fastest playoff berth in NBA history. However, the case for four-time winner James to clinch it over Milwaukee's star has been picking up steam. Antetokounmpo is also up for Defensive Player of the Year.

Other notable finalists on the awards list include the Pelicans' Zion Williamson (Rookie of the Year), the Mavericks' Luka Dončić (Most Improved Player) the Lakers' Anthony Davis (Defensive Player of the Year).

TNT will announce the award winners during its coverage of the NBA's restart at the Walt Disney World Resort.

Here's the full list of finalists for the six annual awards:

Most Valuable Player:

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

James Harden, Houston Rockets

LeBron James, Los Angeles Lakers

Rookie of the Year:

Ja Morant, Memphis Grizzlies

Kendrick Nunn, Miami Heat

Zion Williamson, New Orleans Pelicans

Defensive Player of the Year:

Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Anthony Davis, Los Angeles Lakers

Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz

Sixth Man Award:

Montrezl Harrell, Los Angeles Clippers

Dennis Schröder, Oklahoma City Thunder

Lou Williams, Los Angeles Clippers

Most Improved Player:

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat

Luka Dončić, Dallas Mavericks

Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans

Coach of the Year: