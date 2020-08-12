Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was ejected early in the second quarter of Tuesday's game against the Wizards after headbutting Wizards forward Moe Wagner.

Antetokounmpo was assessed a charging foul with 8:50 to go in the quarter, but went on to confront and headbutt Wagner during the dead ball situation.

The 2019 NBA MVP was issued a flagrant two as a result of the headbutt and was subsequently ejected.

He has scored 12 points and hauled in nine rebounds prior to the ejection.

The Bucks entered Tuesday's contest just 2-4 in their six seeding game appearances. Their final seeding game is currently scheduled for Thursday against the Grizzlies. Milwaukee has already clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.

Earlier this week, Antetokounmpo was named as one of the three finalists for the 2020 MVP award.