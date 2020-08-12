Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo Ejected After Headbutting Wizards' Moe Wagner
Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo was ejected early in the second quarter of Tuesday's game against the Wizards after headbutting Wizards forward Moe Wagner.
Antetokounmpo was assessed a charging foul with 8:50 to go in the quarter, but went on to confront and headbutt Wagner during the dead ball situation.
The 2019 NBA MVP was issued a flagrant two as a result of the headbutt and was subsequently ejected.
He has scored 12 points and hauled in nine rebounds prior to the ejection.
The Bucks entered Tuesday's contest just 2-4 in their six seeding game appearances. Their final seeding game is currently scheduled for Thursday against the Grizzlies. Milwaukee has already clinched the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference.
Earlier this week, Antetokounmpo was named as one of the three finalists for the 2020 MVP award.