Trail Blazers head coach Terry Stotts confirmed star guard Damian Lillard will play in Game 3 against the Lakers on Saturday.

Stotts said Lillard is getting treatment on his dislocated left index finger Friday and will wear a splint in Saturday's game.

Lillard appeared to injure the finger late in the third quarter of Thursday's game while going for a steal against Lakers forward Anthony Davis. He immediately grabbed his hand in discomfort and left the game shortly thereafter.

Lillard played 30 minutes Thursday night and scored 18 points on 6-for-14 shooting, with three rebounds, one assist and four turnovers. He scored 34 points in Portland's 100-93 victory in Game 1.

The Blazers star was the MVP of the Seeding Games. When asked after his Game 2 injury of his status for Saturday's game, Lillard said, "Oh, I'm playing."

The Lakers-Blazers series is tied 1-1. Tipoff for Game 3 is 8:30 p.m. ET.