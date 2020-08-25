As soon as I saw the Los Angeles Lakers jerseys last night I knew it was over.

And while 2020 has been a monster of a year, nothing should stop us from remembering and honoring the late great Kobe Bryant. Which is exactly what LeBron James and the Lake Show did with an utterly dominant performance against the Portland Trail Blazers, that at one point featured a 24-8 score.

It was also a game that served notice to the rest of the league and as a reminder that Playoff LeBron is bringing a Mamba Mentality. He’s only at a cool 25-10-10 during this run so far.

No disrespect to Damian Lillard and Portland but it is kind of amusing so many people really thought James was going to get sent home in the first round when he just became the first player in history to top 7,000 playoff points, over 1,000 more than Michael Jordan who is second, which shows LeBron never exits the postseason early.

He’s about to be 14-0 in the opening round after all. That’s why using his NBA Finals record without context has always been silly, as if it is better to lose before the Finals than in them.

Obviously the goal for this Lakers team is to win the championship though and with the way James now looks locked in along with Anthony Davis and a formidable defense, when the team is hitting threes I don’t know if anyone is beating them.

And continuing to play the way they did on Mamba Day is the best way the Lakers can honor Kobe Bryant in pursuit of that title.